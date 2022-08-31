IMF deal: Hype or hope?

LAHORE: The approval of $1.1 billion tranche by the IMF board has saved Pakistan from the threat of default but is unlikely to bring immediate relief for the masses. The government must now take measures for removing impediments to sustained growth.

This tranche paved the way for obtaining billions of dollars from other donor agencies like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and friendly countries. We need these loans to service our past loans.

The government would not have to

worry about loan servicing for about a

year. The government during this period

must take steps to keep the foreign exchange reserves at a comfortable level without disturbing the debt servicing process of next year.

The major reforms needed in the next few months include announcing fair and transparent long-term (at least 10 years) industrial policies.

Strict administrative measures to eliminate corruption and rent-seeking. The bribe-takers always get away with blatant violations of the laws or get slaps on the wrist in the worst case scenario.

Corruption and violation of rules must be punished with jail terms and irreversible removal from the office.

Only 100 such actions taken transparently would reduce corruption significantly.

The tendency to selectively punish opponents must be replaced with fair and even-handed action.

We must get rid of all loss-making enterprises before the next election through a transparent court approved deal.

The tendency to come under pressure from vested interests must go even if it reduces the popularity of the incumbent government.

This is not the time for politics. The government must take action to rebuild the economy. Economic revival will address the miseries that people are facing today. Factors that keep the economy under pressure are known to the economic managers.

Every government in the last 35 years has remained hostage to vested interests that have the muscle to create trouble for the state. The big landowners in agriculture stubbornly resist income tax.

The traders do not want their businesses to be documented. The smugglers create similar scenes if the authorities dare to raid shops or markets to check import documents. The importers retaliate when the undervalued goods are assessed at original rates.

Miftah Ismail, Federal Minister for Finance, has shown courage not shown by any of his predecessors.

He performed even better than Dr Hafeez Sheikh. Miftah was severely criticised not only by the opposition but also his own party. When he was forced to take back some measures imposed to collect taxes from traders, he even convinced the prime minister to make up for the revenue losses by taxing other sectors of the economy. He raised taxes on tobacco and sugary beverages.

The window of opportunity to collect taxes from traders is still there and should be exercised. The government must eliminate the menace of smuggling that could add over Rs300 billion in revenues.

The under-invoicing could be easily eliminated by evaluating the import trade price of finished goods for import levies in line with the sales tax collected on similar goods produced in Pakistan.

It would add over Rs700 billion to revenues. These measures should be imposed even at the risk of losing popularity.

Pakistan would be the winner if the government risks losing its vote bank for introducing transparency and fair practices in the country.