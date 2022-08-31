Indus Motor full-year net profit jumps 23pc to Rs15.8 billion

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) on Tuesday announced its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2022, showing an increase of 23.18 percent over the corresponding period last year on an increase in its sales.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs15.801 billion for the year ended June 30, up from Rs12.828 billion the previous year.

According to the company, the sales volume of its complete knocked-down (CKD) and complete built-up (CBU) vehicles increased by 30.97 percent to 75,611 units as against 57,731 units sold last year.

The Company produced 72,438 units for the year, as compared to 59,187 units produced last year.

IMC’s net sales turnover for the year concerned increased by 53.74 percent to Rs275.5 billion as compared to Rs179.2 billion in the last fiscal year, while profit before tax for the year also increased to Rs25.5 billion, as against Rs18.2 billion achieved in last year. Its other income for the period rose to Rs12.935 billion, compared with Rs5.579 billion the previous year.

The increase in turnover and profitability for the year was mainly due to higher CKD and CBU sales volumes, the company said.

Earnings per share came in at Rs201.04/share, compared with Rs163.21/share last year.

For the quarter ended June 30, its net sales turnover increased by 5.68 percent to Rs72.1 billion as compared to Rs68.2 billion in the quarter ended March 31. However, profit after tax for the quarter decreased significantly by 90 percent quarter-to-quarter to Rs0.51 billion, as against Rs5.12 billion achieved the quarter before.

For year-on-year, the 4th quarter's profit of the company fell 88 percent from Rs4.41 billion.

The company attributed a massive decline in the last quarter profit with an increase in input costs, pushed by depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, increase in freight charges, and soaring international commodity prices.

Based on the results, the IMC’s board of directors announced a final dividend of 3.25/share, making the annual dividend for the year to Rs93.75/share.

Expressing his views, Ali Asghar Jamali, chief executive of IMC, commented, “The company has achieved the highest ever unit sales and production in the current fiscal year. It has, however, faced significant challenges on cost fronts, contributed mainly by significant devaluation of the rupee, high input material costs, freight charges, etc.”

Widening of current account deficit and a decline in reserves forced the government to resort to tighter fiscal control and monetary policies, including hike

in interest rates, stringent auto financing rules and import restrictions for CKD

of passenger vehicles, which would affect the volumes and profitability of the auto sector in upcoming periods, he added.

On recent torrential rains and flash flooding, Jamali said the company was undertaking a flood relief operation with its team of volunteers who would in rural Sindh in the first phase.

IMC has announced a temporary shutdown of its production plant from Sept 1st, 2022 to Sept 15, 2022 on an insufficient inventory levels to maintain its production, as well as on account of a delay in approvals from the State Bank of Pakistan for the import of CKD kits and components of passenger vehicles.

The company has also shut down its plant earlier in the current month from August 1 to August 13, 2022.