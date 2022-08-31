Stocks buckle under profit-booking binge

Stocks backpedalled on Tuesday as investors marked the end of uncertainty surrounding the revival of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) critical loan agreement with a profit-booking binge on renewed stability bets, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index parted with 309.08 points or 0.73 percent to end at 42,195.26 points after testing a high and a low of 43,053.14 and 42,103.77 points during the day trade.

The IMF board approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's bailout programme, allowing for a release of over $1.1 billion to the cash-strapped economy. The IMF agreed to extend the programme by a year and increase the total funding by 720 million special drawing rights, or about $940 million at the current exchange rate.

Arif Habib Ltd, in its post-session report, said the market opened with a positive gap following the IMF announcement; however, later in the day, profit-taking brought the index down.

Sectors that weighed stocks included banks (-96.0 points), fertilser (-48.9 points), cements (-34.0 points), E&Ps (-31.85 points), and chemicals (-30.5 points).

The KSE-30 index also came down by 162.58 points or 1.01 percent to 15,927.01 points.

Traded shares increased by 12 million shares to 237.670 million shares from 229.211 million, while value jumped to Rs7.315 billion from Rs7.284 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.014 trillion from Rs7.070 trillion. Out of 338 companies active in the session, 122 advanced, 189 retreated, and 27 held status quo.

Topline Securities, said initially investors celebrated the resumption of the IMF programme and buying interest was witnessed across the board in the market, but soon profit-taking kicked in, turning the gains into losses.

“On the macroeconomic front rupee gained 1.8 (0.82 percent) against the greenback in the interbank trading and closed at 220.12/dollar,” the brokerage said.

Sapphire Textile led the gainers by surging Rs75.82 to finish at Rs1,086.83/share, followed by Rafhan Maize XD, up Rs50 to end at Rs10,000/share.

Colgate Palm was the worst performing stock of the day as it lost Rs54.12 to close at Rs2,325.38/share, followed by Indus Motor Co that fell by Rs28.66 to Rs991.43/share.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said institutional profit-taking in blue chip scripts on global equity selloff and concerns over estimated $10 billion flood losses and ailing SOEs dented the sentiment.

“IMF assertion over tight monetary policy amid higher inflation, worries over weakening exports owing to global recession, and surging energy prices gave investors reasons to opt for capital gains,” Mehanti said.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 38.181 million shares. The power utility eased by 19 paisas to Rs3.34/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 13.744 million shares. The company closed higher by 1 paisa to close at Rs1.28/share.

Support in terms of traded volume also came generously from Unity Foods Ltd, Fauji Cement, Pak Refinery, Cnergyico PK, Hascol Petrol, G3 Technologies, Telecard Limited, and Engro Polymer XD.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 71.047 million from 59.829 million shares recorded on Monday.