Rupee rises by 8 to dollar in open market

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday, jumping by 8 rupees in the open market, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board finally unlocked a disbursement of $1.1 billion to the struggling economy, dealers said.

The beleaguered local currency closed at 222 versus greenback in the open market, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan reported.

Dealers said the IMF loan approval and extension in the existing bailout boosted sentiment amid ease in the default worries.

The rupee gained 0.82 percent to end at 220.12 per dollar in the interbank market, after losing 3.32 percent in the last six sessions.

The IMF’s endorsement will take total disbursement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to $3.9 billion to Pakistan and will help support foreign exchange reserves and appreciate the rupee.

The IMF’s board has approved an extension of the EFF till June 2023 instead of September 2022 to support the programme implementation and meet the higher financing needs this fiscal year as well as pave way for additional financing The board also approved the augmentation of access by SDR 720 million ($1bn) bringing total access to $6.5 billion.

The board appreciated that the Pakistani government made efforts to put the programme back on track and a renewed commitment to programme policies and targets.

“This comes after a delay as the seventh review was initially scheduled for March 2022, but got delayed due to non-compliance on key targets,” Topline Securities said in a note.

The IMF also appreciated Pakistan’s authorities for taking measures to address fiscal and external account concerns, which were caused due to accommodative or populist policies in FY2022 and spillovers from the war in Ukraine that had put significant pressures on Pak rupee and foreign exchange reserves.

“We believe that after IMF endorsement, more dollar funding for Pakistan is likely from bilateral, multilateral, and other sources, which will support foreign exchange reserves. This will also bring stability to the currency which had recently come under pressure over the uncertainty of the IMF programme's future, especially after the differences between federal and provincial governments,” the report noted.

The funds will be a lifeline to the country also suffering from devastating floods that have already killed more than 1,100 people and inflicted at least $10 billion of damage, according to Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform, Prof Ahsan Iqbal.