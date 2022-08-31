‘Convert LWMC into authority’

LAHORE:The Board of Directors of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) wanted to convert the company into an authority.

The LWMC Board of Directors discussed this issue at length during its 129th meeting held at the head office on Tuesday. As per LWMC spokesperson, newly elected directors Abdul Karim Khan, Rizwan Iqtadar, Syed Raisuddin, Safdar Shaheen Pirzada and all the board members also attended the meeting. CEO Rafia Haider gave a briefing to the new board members on the working of the company.