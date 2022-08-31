Matric result today

LAHORE:The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali will announce the results of the Secondary School Annual Examination 2022 on Wednesday (today). More than 270,000 candidates participated in the annual examination, for which 780 examination centres were established.
