 
close
Wednesday August 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Matric result today

By Our Correspondent
August 31, 2022

LAHORE:The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali will announce the results of the Secondary School Annual Examination 2022 on Wednesday (today). More than 270,000 candidates participated in the annual examination, for which 780 examination centres were established.

Comments

    M.faryad commented 7 hours ago

    109660

    0 0

    M.faryad commented 7 hours ago

    109660

    0 0

    139927 commented 6 hours ago

    139927

    0 0