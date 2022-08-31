PU launches digital climate atlas

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has launched digital environmental atlas of Pakistan based on modern data from 1959 to 2022 for understanding the present state and future scenarios of climate change in Pakistan. The VC also inaugurated Pakistan’s first laboratory for research on climate change namely Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research Lab (RSGCRL) with the funding from Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Punjab University at New Campus. In his address, Dr Niaz appreciated the landmark achievements and untiring efforts of researchers of the lab in solving the country's environmental problems.
LAHORE:The Board of Directors of Lahore Waste Management Company wanted to convert the company into an authority.The...
LAHORE:The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali will announce the results...
LAHORE:Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that collection of more than Rs 5 billion funds in the...
LAHORE:During the last 24 hours, 31 dengue patients were admitted to various City hospitals and the figure of dengue...
LAHORE: A group of armed men snatched the confiscated vehicle loaded with adulterated milk from the Punjab Food...
LAHORE: Around four persons, including three children were injured after a cylinder exploded in the Kot Abdul Malik...
Comments