PU launches digital climate atlas

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has launched digital environmental atlas of Pakistan based on modern data from 1959 to 2022 for understanding the present state and future scenarios of climate change in Pakistan. The VC also inaugurated Pakistan’s first laboratory for research on climate change namely Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research Lab (RSGCRL) with the funding from Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Punjab University at New Campus. In his address, Dr Niaz appreciated the landmark achievements and untiring efforts of researchers of the lab in solving the country's environmental problems.