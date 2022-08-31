31 dengue patients hospitalised

LAHORE:During the last 24 hours, 31 dengue patients were admitted to various City hospitals and the figure of dengue patients reached 474 during current year.

This was revealed by DC Lahore Muhammad Ali while talking to media here Tuesday. He said the district administration had launched a six days dengue crash programme, which was in full swing in the provincial capital. He said indoor and outdoor surveillance along with larvasiding was going on in all zones of the City, particularly in Bahria Town which was the hotspot of dengue breeding and patients. Lahore DC observed the functionality of fumigation machines and sent each vehicle in its zone for massive fogging spray. While talking to media, DC said that Tuesday was the second day of dengue crash programme and on the first day dengue larva was traced out from 1,276 spots and dengue teams eliminated it as well. He said that Allama Iqbal zone was kept on high alert as most of dengue patients had been reported from this zone. “Sweeping activity is also going on in Bahria Town out of 21,600 houses, 2,820 houses were swept.