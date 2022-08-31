PFA team thrashed, milk vehicle snatched

LAHORE: A group of armed men snatched the confiscated vehicle loaded with adulterated milk from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team after torturing them here on Tuesday. Officials said the PFA team had confiscated a vehicle full of adulterated milk while checking at the entry point at Lahore. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said a dairy safety team signalled the milk carrier to stop for screening tests at Gajjumatta entrance point; however, the driver sped away from there. While the team chased the vehicle and caught it near Ring Road where a group of people thrashed the team and fled with the vehicle before reaching the police. PFA has submitted an application for registration of a case against the accused in the nearest police station.
