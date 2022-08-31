Three children among four hurt in cylinder blast

LAHORE: Around four persons, including three children were injured after a cylinder exploded in the Kot Abdul Malik area Tuesday. Reportedly, the cylinder exploded with a big bang in the house situated near Javed Nagar. As a result, the fire erupted and four members of the house received injuries. Rescue teams shifted the injured to hospital and also administered them first aid.

BODY FOUND: A decomposed body of a 33-year-old man was recovered from fields in Nishter Colony. A passerby spotted the body lying in fields near Khalid Nagar and alerted police. A team rushed to the spot, removed the body to morgue. Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man was found dead in his room under suspicious circumstances in Baghbanpura Tuesday. The victim identified as Faryad had a bullet injury at his head. Police removed the body to morgue.

SUICIDE: A 25-year-old youth committed suicide by shooting himself in Kahna on Tuesday. The victim identified as Hammad, a resident of Suay Asal, was frustrated due to personal reasons. On the day of the incident, he was so frustrated that he shot himself dead. A police team removed the body to morgue.