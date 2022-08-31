Rally for recovery of missing persons

LAHORE: A number of sand bags placed in front of the Lahore Press Club at Shimla Pahari roundabout had placards sticking out of them. All bore photograph of a missing person with his name. August 30 is observed as Missing Persons Day.

On International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) demanded that the missing persons be either freed or produced in a court of law and tried there. People from different walks of life joined the rally. A group of students there demanded recovery of all missing Pashtuns. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone there are 1400 missing persons. The HRCP called on the federal government to ensure that civil society stakeholders—especially from Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—are consulted while the Senate deliberates on the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2022. Any ambiguities that might make victims’ families reluctant to report cases must be removed, including the provision that people found guilty of filing ‘fake’ petitions will be imprisoned for up to five years, HRCP said in a press release issued on the occasion. “Pakistan must affirm its commitment to ending enforced disappearances by ratifying the Convention for the Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearance,” the HRCP statement said.

Most recently, Faheem Baloch, a Karachi-based publisher and writer, was allegedly detained by uniformed police as well as ‘unidentified’ persons, with his family claiming that his whereabouts are still unknown. HRCP demands that he be released immediately and his right to due process protected. People chanted slogans demanding recovery of the missing persons.