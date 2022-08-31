IG reviews relief activities in flood-hit areas

LAHORE/MULTAN:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that Pakistan is currently facing the worst flood in history and helping and rehabilitating the victims is a national and moral responsibility of all of us. He expressed these views while addressing police officers during his visit to the flood affected areas in Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday.

IG Punjab said that more than 6,000 Punjab police personnel are working day and night to help flood victims in DG Khan, Rajanpur, Mianwali, Layyah Bhakkar, Muzaffargarh and other affected districts of the province. He informed that 400 police cars, 288 bikes, 74 motorboats and other resources are participating in the rescue work. 388 relief camps have been set up by the Punjab Police in the affected areas while 743 villages in the affected areas have been evacuated.

IG Punjab further said that 20,600 flood victims and more than 6,000 cattle have been moved to safe places and rescue and relief work will continue in the affected areas. Faisal Shahkar visited the flood affected areas at different places of Dera Ghazi Khan and reviewed the ongoing police rescue and relief activities.