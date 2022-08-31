PMA calls for donations for affected areas

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Secretary General (Centre) Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad has requested the philanthropists to donate generously for flood affectees.

The essential items required included tents, mosquito nets, dry milk, mineral water/ juices, biscuits, feeder bottles, grams (bhuny channy), dates, ration packets, etc. he said.The medicines required are Paracetamol Syrup / Tablet, Esomeprazole tablet, Domel Syrup, Mucaine Syrup / Antacid Tablet, salbutamol Syrup / Tablet, Artemether-Lumefantrine Tablet / Syrup, Terbutaline Tab / Syrup, Metronidazole Tab, Renitec Tab 5mg, Cefixime Syrup / Cap, Capoten Tab, Levofloxacin Tab/Syrup, Scabion Lotion, Ciprofloxacin Tab/Syrup, Flagyl Syrup/Tab/ Injection, Amoxil Tab/Syrup/Drops, Anti-Malarial Tab / Syrups.

The donations can directly be made to PMA Branches in KP, Punjab and Balochistan, or to Account Title, “Pakistan Medical Association” Account No, 00232099593, IBAN, PK26 UNIL 0109 0002 3209 9593, at United Bank Limited (UBL), Kayani Shaheed Road Branch, Karachi, Branch Code 0699.