Wednesday August 31, 2022
Agriculture uplift reviewed

By Our Correspondent
August 31, 2022

LAHORE:The newly-appointed Secretary Agriculture, Punjab, Ali Sarfraz Hussain reviewed progress on agricultural development projects during a departmental meeting here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Ali Sarfraz was briefed on progress over key elements of developmental projects. The aspect of flood damages and its impact of developmental activities was also discussed.

