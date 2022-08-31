Governor sends six more trucks to flood-hit areas

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman departed six more trucks loaded with relief goods to flood hit areas of South Punjab at Governor’s House on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, governor said that rehabilitation of the flood affectees and providing them with relief items is the top priority at the moment. In this regard, the federal government, Pakistan Army, institutions, district administration of especially flood hit areas and the private sector are working together and making synergised efforts.

On this occasion, Chairman Red Crescent Society Justice (retd) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq, Members of Red Crescent Managing Committee, volunteers, well-known businessman and social personality Saeed Derewala, President of Anjuman Arayan Punjab Farooq Gharki were present. Member Red Crescent Society Dr Saleem Raza Raja also presented a cheque of 5 lakh to the Governor for flood-hit victims. Meanwhile, a delegation of renowned wrestlers led by Nadeem Pahlwan called on Punjab Governor.

UVAS: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a meeting of Flood Relief Management Committee under UVAS recently launched Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign here at City Campus Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) presided over the meeting and sought suggestion and inputs from the UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee regarding strategy/planning of rescue work in flood affected areas by adopting safety manners. Lt-Gen Nadeem Ahmad (R), Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and a number of faculty members from different departments of UVAS were present.

Lt-Gen Nadeem Ahmad (R) said that there will be very much constraints involve in the flood affected areas, including water and sanitation (need of mineral water), health (Gastro, Malaria), shelter (tents, nets and camps), food supply chain(dry food/ration). He advised Flood Relief Management Committee to stabilize yourself and don’t take any unnecessary risk during work. He also suggested them to inform Deputy Commissioner Office, Police and Livestock Department regarding UVAS flood relief volunteer team deployment and their work & duties for the treatment of injured and sick animals of flood victims. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS fund raising committee mobilise stakeholders and general public to donate more and more fund for the noble cause.