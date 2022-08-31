BoP donates Rs10 million to relief work

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that no effort would be spared for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees. The philanthropists are requested to go ahead and help those who are in trouble, he said. The devastations caused by the floods are indescribable.

The chief minister stated this while talking to Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood who called on Pervaiz Elahi at his office here Tuesday and presented a cheque of Rs10 million to him for the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund. Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said that Pakistan is asking us to sacrifice to help distressed people. Helping the flood victims is a noble act as well as a moral, national and religious duty of all of us. He appealed to the people to donate generously to Bank of Punjab account number 6010159451200028. The IBAN of the CM flood relief fund is PK92BPUN6010159451200028, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi stated that the money collected in the flood relief fund would be transparently spent on the rehabilitation of the victims. The Punjab government will spare no effort for the resettlement of the flood victims. Those whose houses have been destroyed will be given financial assistance on a priority basis, he added. No effort will be spared in the rehabilitation of the flood victims. The philanthropists are requested to go ahead and help those who are in trouble, he said. The devastations caused by the floods are indescribable, he said.

To deal with the situation, everyone will have to shoulder their responsibility jointly, he concluded. Bank of Punjab Assistant Vice-President Kashif, Head of Marketing Asad Zia, Chief of Staff Bank of Punjab Naufal Dawood and others were also present.

DASKA NOTABLES: A delegation of Daska notables, including Bao Muhammad Rizwan MPA, Sahibzada Usman Khalid, Kh Atif Raza, Samiullah Malhi, Qari Zulfikar Sialvi, Wasim Ahmad, Kh Salman, Mahmoodul Hasan, Rana Usman, Tahir Rauf and Muhammad Bilal called on the chief minister at his office.

The chief minister assured them of resolving the issues of Daska Tehsil on a priority basis. The current administrative position of the tehsil will be maintained and Daska will not be included in Wazirabad, he added. He said Daska was close to his heart and the condition of this city would be improved by working day and night for composite development work. The government will also improve the standard of civic amenities, he added.