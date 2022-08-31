 
Wednesday August 31, 2022
Arab woman ‘jailed for 45 years over social media posts’

By AFP
August 31, 2022

RIYADH: A Saudi woman has been jailed for 45 years for her social media posts, a group said citing court documents.Nourah al-Qahtani received the heavy sentence on appeal after she was convicted of "using the internet to tear the (country’s) social fabric" and "violating public order" via social media.She was convicted under the kingdom’s Counter-Terrorism and Anti-Cyber Crime Law, the group added.

