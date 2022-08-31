London mayor warns of ‘Tube’ fare hikes

LONDON: London’s mayor warned on Tuesday of possible fare rises and service cuts after the capital’s transport operator struck a 20-month funding deal with the UK government that still leaves a budget "gap".

Transport for London (TfL), which runs the underground "Tube" network, said the government had agreed to provide Â£1.2 billion ($1.4 bn) until the end of March 2024, as the system struggles to recover from the pandemic.

But Labour mayor Sadiq Khan said the settlement with the ruling Conservative government meant a Â£740 million funding shortfall remained, and that fare hikes and service reductions were under consideration.