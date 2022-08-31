France to expel imam for ‘hate speech’

PARIS: France’s top administrative court on Tuesday gave the green light for the expulsion to Morocco of an imam accused of hate speech, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Hassan Iquioussen "will be expelled from the national territory" in "a great victory for the republic," the minister wrote on Twitter, citing a decision of the Council of State. The case landed before the highest court after Paris judges blocked the imam’s deportation, which the interior ministry ordered in late July over "especially virulent anti-Semitic speech" and sermons calling for women’s "submission" to men. Iquioussen, 58, reaches tens of thousands of subscribers via YouTube and Facebook accounts from his home in northern France.