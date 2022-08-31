France to expel imam for ‘hate speech’

PARIS: France’s top administrative court on Tuesday gave the green light for the expulsion to Morocco of an imam accused of hate speech, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
Hassan Iquioussen "will be expelled from the national territory" in "a great victory for the republic," the minister wrote on Twitter, citing a decision of the Council of State. The case landed before the highest court after Paris judges blocked the imam’s deportation, which the interior ministry ordered in late July over "especially virulent anti-Semitic speech" and sermons calling for women’s "submission" to men. Iquioussen, 58, reaches tens of thousands of subscribers via YouTube and Facebook accounts from his home in northern France.
WASHINGTON: The James Webb space telescope has revealed dazzling new detail of a previously known slice of the cosmos...
RIYADH: A Saudi woman has been jailed for 45 years for her social media posts, a group said citing court...
GENEVA: Half of the world’s healthcare facilities lack basic hygiene services, putting nearly four billion people at...
BEIJING: China’s ruling Communist Party will begin its 20th Party Congress on October 16, state media reported on...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will sound the alarm on threats to US democracy in a rare prime-time address to the...
TEHRAN: At least 16 people were killed in a collision between a truck and minibus carrying seasonal farm workers in...
Comments