Israel sentences World Vision ex-Gaza chief to 12 years for aiding Hamas

BEERSHEBA, Israel: An Israeli court on Tuesday sentenced the former Gaza head of a major US-based aid agency to 12 years in prison for funnelling millions of dollars to Islamist group Hamas.

The Beersheba district court in southern Israel issued a sentence of "12 years’ prison time, less the detention" already served for World Vision’s Mohammed al-Halabi. The court had ruled in June that Halabi was guilty of siphoning off millions of dollars and tonnes of steel to Hamas, which controls the Palestinian enclave. Halabi, who was arrested in June 2016 and indicted in August that year, has denied any irregularities throughout his past six years in detention.