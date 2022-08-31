Who should pay for a ‘climate catastrophe’? Pakistan’s savage flooding reignites debate

One third of Pakistan is now underwater after historic monsoon rains charged through villages, crop fields and thousands of homes, ripping apart lives and displacing 33 million people.

Much of the devastation is irreversible; 1,150 people have already died. Some of the damage can be repaired, but at an eye-watering cost of at least $10 billion (£8.54bn), according to an initial estimate by Pakistan's government.

The world must help Pakistan deal with its "climate catastrophe," urged the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres today as he launched a $160 million (£137m) flash appeal to help provide food, water and sanitation.

The "scale of (Pakistan's) needs is rising like the floodwaters," Guterres said in a televised address, demanding "the world's collective and prioritized attention". But the £137 million, if raised, would be a drop in the ocean of what's needed to repair the country.

An Oxfam report in June found that not only has the amount of money appealed for by the UN for extreme weather events like floods increased eight times in 20 years, but only an estimated 54% of these funds have been met since 2017.

Pakistan's planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said richer nations have a "responsibility" to help the country deal with flooding and prevent future disasters because they've caused climate change - though the government has been criticised for overlooking the urgency of climate change themselves and failing to build enough preventative infrastructure.

Generally rich countries have polluted the most, while developing countries have emitted the least, yet are bearing the brunt of the impacts. The United States is responsible for one fifth of the world's emissions since 1850, while the UK is the eighth largest cumulative polluter.

Pakistan is a developing country that contributes very little to climate change yet is one of the hardest hit by its consequences, with thousands of melting glaciers and a monsoon season being fuelled by hotter temperatures.

That's why, in 2009, rich countries promised to channel $100bn a year by 2020 to their poorer counterparts to help them both cut their emissions - known as mitigation - and cope with the impacts which can include flooding - known as adaptation.

But the donors missed the climate finance target, coughing up $83.3bn in 2020, some $16.7bn short. For those living with the impact of climate change, worse still is that mitigation received much more cash than adaptation, which could include measures like early warning systems, evacuation plans or flood defences. Climate finance is an outstanding issue from the COP26 climate talks that the UK hosted last year, though the summit did make some progress.