KU body warns of extending scope of protest over promotions

Members of the University of Karachi’s Selection Board Action Committee have said that if the KU administration does not hold selection boards that have been delayed since 2019, the committee will extend the scope of its protest.

Addressing a news conference, they said: “We believe our protest is entering a decisive phase. If our legal demands aren’t implemented, the scope of the protest will be widened to signature campaign, black day, hunger strike and boycott of classes.”

They said KU had invited applications for faculty positions in various departments until June 30, 2019, but no appointment has been made in any department under the 2019 advertisement. “Many teachers retired without getting their due promotions while dozens of others are waiting. They’ll be retiring in a few months. The unnecessary delay has created frustration among the teachers.”

Starting last month, the committee held weekly protests in front of KU’s administrative block. “The current and former vice chancellors are well aware of the matter. They had claimed that the process will be expedited, but the process has not been completed even in a single sector.”

Considering the current pace of the process, they fear that it will take eight to 10 years to complete. “This traditional procedure is inconsistent with KU’s code and amendment bill of 2018, and is an unnecessarily adopted practice that’s now depriving teachers of their legitimate rights.”

The committee demanded conducting the schedule of selection boards for the 2019 advertisement immediately, and abolishing the scrutiny committee as well as receiving reports from foreign referees.