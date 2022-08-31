IGP orders action against ‘agent mafia’ at driving licence offices

Sindh’s police chief has ordered immediate action against the “agent mafia” present at and around driving licence offices. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon gave the order during a meeting he chaired at the Central Police Office, Karachi.

The meeting with officials of driving licence offices reviewed the issuance of driving licences and the provision of other facilities to citizens. The IGP was given detailed briefings, following which he issued further necessary instructions.

Memon stressed for model driving licence offices, where all possible facilities can be provided to every citizen applying for a driving licence. He also stressed on demonstrating a positive attitude when dealing with citizens.

He said that besides having educated and experienced officers, youths should be assigned responsibilities to encourage and properly guide them, with the aim to portray a more reliable image of driving licence offices, making them look better not only nationally but also internationally.

The IGP said that strict action should be taken in accordance with the law against the “agent mafia” present at and around driving licence offices. He assigned a special task to the Special Branch DIG in this regard, and also issued instructions for compiling a list.

Establishment Additional IGP Farhat Ali Junejo suggested that the post of Traffic (Licence & Training) DIG should be changed to Driving Licence & Road Safety DIG.

The IGP responded with a comprehensive and competent answer to the suggestion. He also ordered preparing recommendations regarding the resources and needs of the Establishment Additional IGP.

Junejo said that the best strategy and plan of action of the police in preventing traffic accidents between Jamshoro and Sehwan Sharif has brought very positive results, because of which there has been a significant drop in fatal accidents on the highway.

Traffic (Licence & Training) DIG Abdul Ghafoor Afridi gave a detailed briefing regarding all the departmental affairs, including their activities and performance, and the provision of guidance and facilities to citizens, covering all his responsibilities and priorities.

Afridi said that this year 6,382,603 driving licences have been issued: 2,870,339 learner licences, 2,262,689 permanent licences, 1,199,350 renewed licences and 50,225 international licences.

Breaking down the figure of permanent driving licences into different categories, he said 1,088,546 were issued for motorbikes, 836,212 for motorcars, 333,744 for light transport vehicles, 2,313 for public service vehicles and 1,874 for heavy transport vehicles.