Body of woman found in gunny bag

The body of a woman stuffed inside a gunny bag was found thrown in a garbage dump in New Karachi’s Sector 5-E on Tuesday.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy. According to Bilal Colony police, the woman was tortured to death as several marks of torture were visible on her body.

The police said the woman seemed to be about 30 years old, adding that they were trying to ascertain her identity with the help of her fingerprints. Two injured in firing incidentsA 45-year-old man, Ovais Javed, was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid at Data Nagar in Orangi Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical help.

Separately, Mukhtiar Ali, 40, was injured when he resisted handing over his valuables to muggers in Korangi. He was taken to the JPMC for medical assistance. Woman killed, son injured in road accidentBy our correspondentA woman was killed and her son was injured in a road accident in Teen Hatti on Tuesday.

Rescuers transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the woman was identified as 32-year-old Uzma and her son as Abdullah, 10. The Jamshed Quarters police said the deceased woman was riding on a motorcycle along with her husband and son when a speedy car hit their motorcycle from the back. The woman’s husband remained unhurt in the accident. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way. Body recoveredThe body of a man was fished out from Clifton’s Do Darya. The body was taken to the JPMC where he was identified as Bilal Mehmood, 28.