Court rejects police request for Haleem Adil’s remand in land grabbing case

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. Photo: Twitter/@PTIofficial

A judicial magistrate of Malir on Tuesday turned down a police request for the custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA and Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh for the purpose of an investigation in a land grabbing case and sent him to prison.

The Anti-Encroachment Establishment had booked the PTI leader in a fresh case relating to the encroachment of state land in the Malir area and shown his arrest in the case on Monday. The PTI leader had also accused the police of maltreating him during the custody. He had been earlier granted bail by the trial court in terrorism- related charges.

The investigation officer sought Sheikh’s police remand in the fresh case for the purpose of an investigation. The judicial magistrate rejected the investigation officer’s application for police remand of the suspect and directed him to submit a progress report on the next date of the hearing.

PTI workers booked

Police have booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for creating hurdles during the arrest of Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh outside the Central Jail Karachi.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 353, 186, 146, 147, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the New Town police station on a complaint of New Town SHO Muhammad Zubair against PTI MPA Raja Azhar, MNA Fahim Khan and around two dozen workers.

The complainant stated that the PTI leaders and workers gathered and intervened in the government work and also created a law and order situation to stop the Anti-Encroachment Force and New Town police from arresting the Sheikh.

The opposition leader was taken into custody by the Anti-Encroachment Force, minutes after he was released on bail by prison authorities in a terrorism case. He said Sheikh was being released in one case from the Central Jail when Anti-Encroachment Force personnel arrived at the jail to arrest him in a second case. The police took the custody of Shaikh and he was taken on Tuesday to a Malir court, which sent him a jail.