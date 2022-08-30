PM seeks post-disaster needs assessment from world bodies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to approach the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), World Bank (WB), and European Union (EU) for conducting a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) to gauge exact losses and then agree on a reconstruction strategy.

According to directives issued by the PM Office to the EAD secretary on Monday, in view of wide-scale damages afflicted by monsoon megafloods, recovery efforts will be needed over a longer period beyond immediate relief. “Rehabilitation and reconstruction challenges will require concerted efforts by all national and international stakeholders to save lives and livelihoods of affected Pakistanis and to repair the damage sustained physically and economically,” it added.

The Prime Minister desired that Economic Affairs Division to approach the UNDP, World Bank and European Union for a Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA). The three have global partnership to assist disaster-affected countries and have conducted PDNAs in the past. The PDNA may provide a credible dataset and evidence under a globally accepted methodology that may help the government in planning and prioritizing recovery activities and form the basis for seeking donor assistance.

The Prime Minister also directed that Ministry of Economic Affairs to serve as the focal ministry and in coordination with the NDMA reach out to the UNDP country office with a request to conduct a PDNA exercise with specific timelines. The Prime Minister will be apprised of progress in this regard in a week.