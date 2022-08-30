 
close
Tuesday August 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

PM cancels visit to UAE

By News Desk
August 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Amid flood emergency in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cancelled his visit to the United Arab Emirates. The Prime Minister was set to depart on a two-day visit to the UAE on September 2, said the sources, adding that the visit was cancelled in the wake of flood emergency. It is pertinent to mention that flash floods are continuing to wreak havoc in almost all parts of the country and relief operations are underway to rescue and rehabilitate the flood victims.

Comments