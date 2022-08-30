PM cancels visit to UAE

ISLAMABAD: Amid flood emergency in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cancelled his visit to the United Arab Emirates. The Prime Minister was set to depart on a two-day visit to the UAE on September 2, said the sources, adding that the visit was cancelled in the wake of flood emergency. It is pertinent to mention that flash floods are continuing to wreak havoc in almost all parts of the country and relief operations are underway to rescue and rehabilitate the flood victims.