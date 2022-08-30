Roots, evolution of 800-year-old Contempt of Court law

LAHORE: As former Pakistani Premier Imran Khan is due to appear before the Islamabad High Court today (Wednesday) to face contempt proceedings on charges of threatening a female judge who had remanded one of his key aides, research shows that although the offence of being disrespectful towards courts has been in use throughout Britain for around eight centuries, the law in those days had also conferred the powers to the English medieval monarchies to enforce discipline within their precincts, and castigate those who failed to comply with their orders.

However, according to “Legalserviceindia.com,” a platform for free legal services, Supreme Court Judgments, case laws, legal articles and lawyers in India, the law relating to Contempt of Court has developed over centuries.

Courts worldwide thus act to prevent or reprimand conduct that tended to obstruct, prejudice or abuse the administration of justice. The “Legalserviceindia.com” maintains: “The idea of contempt of the King is referred to as an offence in the laws set forth in the first half of the twelfth century.

In 1631, when a prisoner threw a brick at the judge that narrowly missed him, his (prisoner) right hand was ordered to be chopped off, and the guilty was hung on the gallows.

In 1938, when a disgruntled litigant threw tomatoes at two judges heading the court of appeal, he was immediately sent to prison, but released after a few days because he did not score a direct hit.”

As far as the history of Contempt of Court in India is concerned, the country’s High Courts and Supreme Courts are bestowed with the power to punish for the offence of Contempt of Court. In India, the roots of Contempt Law can be traced back to the pre-independence period when the East India Company ruled the Indian territories.

When the Supreme Courts at Madras and Bombay were established in 1801 and 1824 respectively, they were vested with powers to punish for any contempt as was being exercised by the British superior courts. The three High Courts of Calcutta, Bombay and Madras also enjoyed the inherent powers to punish for contempt.

In 1866, when Allahabad High Court came into existence, it was also given the power to penalize for contempt, and so was the case with the Lahore High Court in 1919.