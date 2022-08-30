MPs concerned over substandard repair work at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentarians, in a meeting of Standing Committee of the National Assembly, on Monday expressed displeasure over the substandard repair and renovation work carried out at the Parliament House.

National Assembly acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani chaired the meeting of the NA’s Standing Committee, said a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat. The members of the Standing Committee on House and Library took notice of the substandard repair/renovation work carried out at the Parliament House by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). They directed the CDA to follow transparency in spending public money on such work and sought a detailed report of expenditure and maintenance work at the Parliament House.

Taking notice of over-staffing at the Parliament Lodges Islamabad, the committee unanimously directed the CDA to rationalise the strength of its staff and adopt the rotational policy in posting and transfer of its staff. The committee also directed to install biometric attendance system of the staff to ensure their punctuality.

The committee observed that there was no lift at the Parliament Lodges that could move a patient in an emergency situation from the Parliament Lodges, directing the CDA to immediately install a lift.

The parliamentarians expressed displeasure for not handing over possession of the plots in National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NAECHS) to those, who have deposited the full payment.

The committee directed the district administration Islamabad to present a detailed report in the next meeting as well as the governing body of NAECHS to put details in the next meeting. Meanwhile, National Assembly’s acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said the NAECHS is concerned with the staffers of the Parliament, therefore all possible measures should be taken to resolve the issues.

He also expressed displeasure over the absence of deputy commissioner Islamabad in the meeting without any prior intimation and directed the CDA to address the complaints of the Parliamentarians on priority and utilise the public money in an appropriate manner.

The committee meeting was attended by MNAs Kishwar Zahra, Romina Khurshid Alam, Musarat Rafique, Nuzhat Pathan, Aliya Kamran and senior officials of the NA Secretariat, CDA and Ministry of Interior.