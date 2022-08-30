Pakistan — a dam scarce country

LAHORE: As compared to 45,000 dams built by 140 countries of the world, Pakistan has only 150 barriers for stopping or restricting the flow of surface water or underground streams.

According to the report of Paris-based International Commission on Large Dams, the top 20 countries with most number of dams include China (23,841), United States (9263), India (4407), Japan (3130), Brazil (1365), South Korea (1338), South Africa (1266), Canada (1156), Mexico (1079), Spain (1064), Turkey (965), France (720), Iran (594), United Kingdom (580), Australia (567), Italy (541), Germany (371), Norway (347), Albania (308) and Zimbabwe (256).

At a time, when water pressure on world governments has never been more intense, arguments for and against the construction of large dams are also surfacing in debates that are being held globally.

Some 30 to 40 percent of irrigated land worldwide depends on dams, besides 19 percent of the world’s total electricity is generated through hydropower. It also contributes more than 90 percent of the electricity supply in 24 countries and over 50 percent in 63 countries.

Five countries – Canada, United States, Brazil, China and Russia – account for more than half the world’s hydropower generation. Pakistan’s Tarbela Dam is the largest earth-filled dam in the world and is second largest by the structural volume.

Estimates suggest at least US$2 trillion has been invested in the construction of large dams over the last century. Of the $22-31 billion invested in dams each year in developing countries, about four-fifths was financed directly by the public sector. Half the world’s large dams were built exclusively or primarily for irrigation, and an estimated 30 to 40% of the 268 million hectares of irrigated lands worldwide rely on dams.

About 13% of all large dams in the world – in more than 75 countries – have a flood management function. Globally, urban water consumption accounts for 7% of total freshwater withdrawals from rivers and 22% from lakes.

While floods have many beneficial functions, they also pose a threat to life, health, livelihoods, and property. They remain among the world’s most frequent and damaging disasters. Floods affected the lives, on average, of 65 million people between 1972 and 1996, more than any other type of disaster, including war, drought and famine.

During the same period, an estimated 3.3 million people were left homeless ever. Between 1986 and 1993, an estimated four million people were displaced annually by an average of 300 large dams starting construction each year. The world’s two most populous countries – China and India, have built around 57% of the world’s large dams – and account for the largest number of people displaced.

In the late 1980s, China officially recognised some 10.2 million people as ‘reservoir resettlers’, though other sources suggest the figure may be substantially higher.

Large dams and reservoirs already built in the Yangtze River basin alone have led to the relocation of at least 10 million people. In India, estimates of the total number of people displaced due to large dams vary from 16 to 38 million people.

An estimated 0.5–1% of the total fresh water storage capacity of existing dams is lost each year to sedimentation in both large and small reservoirs worldwide, which thereby means that 25% of the world’s existing fresh water storage capacity may be lost in the next 25 to 50 years in the absence of measures to control sedimentation. This loss would mostly be in developing countries and regions, which have higher sedimentation rates.