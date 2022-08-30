IG orders speedy welfare measures for cops

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has issued orders to speed up measures for the best welfare of police employees and personnel.

IG Punjab directed that there should be no slack in measures for best support of the children and families of police martyrs while the pension issues of retired officers and widows of police officers should also be resolved on priority basis. He directed that all available resources should be utilised for the welfare of police employees through the categories formulated under the Welfare Policy 2021-22.

In this regard, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar issued details for the welfare of personnel in the financial year 2021-22. He said that last year a total of Rs 81 crore, 58 lakh, 13 thousand 328 were released for welfare fund for 23,907 employees. Rs 17 crore, 64 lakh, 20 thousand were given to 4,102 police employees for the marriage of their daughters. Rs 10 crore, 32 lakh, 38 thousand 788 were given to the children of 3,503 police employees in the form of educational expenses.

Rs five crore, 65 lakh, 96 thousand, 37 were released to 1,238 police employees in the form of medical expenses. Rs three crore, 83 lakh, 22 thousand, 477 were released for the educational expenses of children of 537 police martyrs.

Similarly, Rs three crore, 31 lakh 50 thousand were released for the burial expenses of 663 employees. Rs nine crore, 7 lakh, 38 thousand and 766 were given to 2,635 police employees as the last basic pay. Rs 31 crores, 73 lakhs, 47 thousand and 260 have been released in the form of Guzara allowance.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab has taken notice of attempted rape and tongue cutting of a woman during a dacoity in Sialkot and has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. He issued orders to DPO Sialkot to trace the accused and arrest them as soon as possible and to keep close contact with the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar has also taken notice of killing of two persons due to old enmity in Bhakkar and has asked RPO Sargodha for a report on the incident. He ordered DPO Bhakkar to form a special team to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) on Monday has established flood relief camps at various spots at Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway M-1 near Charsadda, GT Road near Pabbi under the directions of IG NHMP Khalid Mahmood. Free ration, food and drink items, medicines and clothes are being distributed among flood victims at these flood relief camps.

IG Khalid Mahmood said that NHMP is adopting all possible measures to facilitate road users by ensuring a smooth flow of traffic on flood-affected national highways and motorways. He said the public is requested to call 130 before driving on national highways and motorways.