Sirajul Haq wants joint efforts to help flood victims

DI KHAN: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has said the nation is going through a great tragedy and it is the duty of everyone to play a role for helping the flood-affected people.Addressing a press conference here at a relief camp set up by Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) in the city, he emphasized on all political parties to work together for flood affectees by setting aside their political differences. He said the whole nation was standing by the flood victims.
KARACHI: Three people, including a minor girl, were killed in separate road accidents in the city on Monday.Three...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has issued orders to speed up measures for the best welfare of...
LAHORE: The Financial Aid programme at Forman Christian College , facilitates successful academic pursuits of...
UNITED NATIONS: The World Food Programme is supporting Pakistan as the country takes stock of floods which have...
KARACHI: Around 50,000 people of Sindh who have been displaced due to heavy rains and floods have reached Karachi, and...
MANSEHRA: The people of Kaghan and Manoor valleys affected by the recent flash floods on Monday complained that...
Comments