Tuesday August 30, 2022
Peshawar

Sirajul Haq wants joint efforts to help flood victims

By Our Correspondent
August 30, 2022

DI KHAN: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has said the nation is going through a great tragedy and it is the duty of everyone to play a role for helping the flood-affected people.Addressing a press conference here at a relief camp set up by Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) in the city, he emphasized on all political parties to work together for flood affectees by setting aside their political differences. He said the whole nation was standing by the flood victims.

