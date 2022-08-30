Flash floods: Kaghan, Manoor valleys’ people yearning for help

MANSEHRA: The people of Kaghan and Manoor valleys affected by the recent flash floods on Monday complained that lawmakers visited them merely for photo sessions and they were still going without any assistance.

“We have been without food and other necessities since the flash floods triggered by the monsoon rains washed away houses, bridges and road infrastructure but visiting parliamentarians instead of helping us take photos with us,” Mohammad Nazeer, an affectee from the Mahandri area, complained. Many villages and towns in Kaghan and Manoor valleys were swept away in recent flash floods triggered by the monsoon rains but the affected families are still seeking help.

The Mahendra Bazaar and central bridge, which links hundreds of villages with the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, were also washed away by flash floods in Kunhar River on August 26. All supplies have been suspended since then. “My shop and a car were swept away by the floodwater of Kunhar River. My family is still facing food shortage but nobody has helped them,” Nazeer who is an auto mechanic by profession, lamented. He said the government should immediately ensure the food supply and reopening of the roads so that people could come to their routine life.

“The Manoor valley has been highly affected as well but we are yet to receive any assistance by the government,” Abdul Rasheed, an affectee said. He alleged that over a dozen jeeps were swept away in flash floods and hundreds of other families were affected but nobody came to rescue them. The citizen said though politicians and lawmakers visited some of the affected areas, people were as helpless as they were soon after the tragedy.