Election symbols allotted to candidates for by-polls

PESHAWAR: Election symbols were allotted on Monday to the candidates for the four National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the coming by-elections to be held on September 25.

Out of the nine seats across the country, by-elections will be held in four constituencies in KP — NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, four candidates are in the run for the NA-22 Mardan. They included Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairmain Imran Khan, Maulana Muhammad Qasim of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Abdul Wase of Jamat-e-Islami and independent candidate Muhammad Sarwar.

In NA-24 Charsadda, Imran Khan of PTI, Aimal Wali Khan of Awami National Party, Mujib ur Rehman of JI and indepdent Sparlay Mohmand are contestents. For the seat, NA-31 Peshawar, ANP has fielded Ghulam Ahmad Bilour against Imran Khan. Muhammad Aslam of JI and five indepdent candidates are also in the run for the slot.

There are 16 candidates against in NA-45 Kurram.The are Imran Khan of PTI, Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and Sher Muhammad Khan of JI. For the one reserved seats for women, there are three candidates — Shandana Gulzar, Roheela Hamid and Mahvish Ali. The PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has submitted nomination papers for all the constituencies after he announced that he himself will contest the by-polls from all the nine constituencies across the country, including four in KP.

The slots fell vacant after the resignations of PTI Members of the National Assembly. Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Mohammad Khan, Shaukat Ali and Fakhar Zaman were accepted by Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf along with seven other MNAs, including two on seats reserved for women.