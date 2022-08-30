Business community launches campaign for flood victims rehab

PESHAWAR: SAARC Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Central Tanzeem Tajiran, business community and political leaders from various parties have launched “Jholi Phelao Mohim” for the rehabilitation of people affected by the recent floods in various parts of the country.

The vice-president of SAARC chamber Ghulam Ali and former provincial president Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Zahir Ali Shah addressed a joint press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday in the presence of the representatives of traders and business community where they unveiled the plan.

Ghulam Ali, who is the central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam (Fazl) and Syed Zahir Ali Shah appealed to philanthropists and the business community to come forward to help the affected families living under the open sky after devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said the Almighty Allah would not forgive them if they failed to help their brothers and sisters in this difficult time.The coordinator for FPCCI Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Sharafat Ali Mubarak from the traders, presidents and general secretaries from Sarhad and Small chambers were also present.

Ghulam Ali and Zahir Ali Shah recalled that they in a meeting had decided to work for the welfare and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and would not leave them alone in this difficult time.

The JUI F and PPP leaders said they would establish relief camps and collect donations from philanthropists and later distribute the assistance to the affected people in their camps and houses along with financial assistance.

Malik Mehar Ali Awan, Sharafat Ali Mubarak and Sartaj Ahmad Khan deplored the deteriorating condition of the affected people amid the floods and vowed to continue efforts till the rehabilitation of their brethren.