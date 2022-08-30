Relief activities start in Lower Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Saibaan Development Organisation’s volunteers have started relief activities in the far-off parts of Lower Kohistan, affected by the recent flash floods.

“Our volunteers are present in areas affected by the flash floods in Lower Kohistan to provide food and other basic necessities to the marooned population,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the Saibaan’s chief executive officer, told reporters here on Monday.

He said that volunteers were also compiling the damage data reports and reaching such areas still cut off following flash floods.“We had worked in the Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan in 2010 and 2011 when flash floods washed away the Dubair and hundreds of other villages and towns,” Sahibzada Jawad said.

He said the current calamity was much higher than that which occurred in 2010 and 2011 and the government and nongovernmental organisations should reach out to families affected by the recent flash floods before harsh winter sets in in the upper parts of the Hazara division.

“The provincial government had already declared Upper Kohistan a calamity-hit district in Hazara division. Mansehra and Lower Kohistan should also be included in the list of such districts,” Sahibzada Jawad said.