Sportsmen launch relief fund for flood victims

PESHAWAR: Sportsmen and athletes on Monday launched a relief fund for flood victims and organize a football match at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

A meeting attended by players and elders of Nawa Kilay, traders and people from different walks of life announced the fundraising campaign.The participants decided to hold a football match in Peshawar Sports Complex next week wherein former international footballers, players of the current national football team and a team from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would play a match for fundraising for the flood victims.

Former national footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari said that a fundraising campaign “Sports Legends Relief Fund for Flood Victims” has been launched and all the sportsmen, sportswomen, prominent figures, youth, social workers and residents of Nawa Khilay would start door-to-door fundraising campaign to help the flood victims for relief and rehabilitation activities.

Shahid Khan said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, members of various sports associations, international players, including Jan Sher Khan, former World Champion Qamar Zaman and representative of the media from both print and electronic would also be invited to the fund raising campaign.

He expressed the hope that members of the provincial assembly would also join the campaign.Shahid Khan said our cause is to extend relief to flood victims besides playing a role in rehabilitation of the flood- hit people.