Turkey frees jailed pop star after public outcry

ISTANBUL: An Istanbul court on Monday ordered the release pending trial of one of Turkey’s biggest pop stars, after her jailing over a religious joke sparked an outcry among fans and government foes.
Singer Gulsen Bayraktar Colakoglu, 46, who uses her first name on stage, was jailed last Thursday on charges of "inciting hatred" over a quip about religious schools. Although she made the joke on stage in April, it went viral on social media after being re-posted by a pro-government daily last week.
