Bollywood star questioned by police for nude shoot

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh was grilled by police on Monday on charges of "obscenity" after posting naked photos of himself, in a case highlighting India’s complex relationship with nudity.
Singh, 37, posted in July on social media the racy images shot for New York-based Paper magazine, sparking a media frenzy in India and resulting in multiple complaints. Mumbai police questioned Singh for more than two hours on Monday morning on charges of "corrupting youth of society" and "embarrassing women", police said, and recorded his official statement.
