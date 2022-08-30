French PM warns of rationing risk this winter

PARIS: French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned company bosses on Monday about the risk of energy rationing this winter and urged them to take steps to reduce their consumption.
"If we act collectively then we can overcome the risk of shortages, but unless everyone takes part and if all the bad-case scenarios come together then we could be forced to impose reductions on consumers," she told the Medef business group. "If we end up with rationing, companies will be the most affected and unfortunately we need to be prepared for it," she continued. Borne said the government was already drawing up contingency plans, including a "quota trading system" that would enable companies to buy and sell power quotas.
