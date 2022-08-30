Anti-dengue control room in Chak Jalal Din

Rawalpindi:Additional Deputy Commissioner General (Rawalpindi) and Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz visited the anti-dengue control room established in Chak Jalal Din area of Rawalpindi and inspected the cleanliness situation of streets and plots, says a press release.

RWMC MD Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz instructed that cleaning was inevitable to eliminate dengue, the garbage in different places should be cleared on time, lime should be sprinkled after cleaning and all workers should ensure their attendance. He stated this while talking to the citizens during his visit to the Union Council 87, Chak Jalal Din on Monday.

Drains, streets and roads should be properly cleaned so that Rawalpindi can be made a zero waste city and at the same time ensure the elimination of dengue mosquito; he said that he would made surprised visits to check cleanliness. Strict action would be taken against the guilty workers, the garbage containers should be emptied and washed immediately so that the stench does not spread from the garbage.

Senior Manager (Operations) gave a briefing to the MD regarding cleanliness and said, “Throughout the city cleanliness is ensured, citizens are also cooperating with them, we all have to make our city a dengue free city.”