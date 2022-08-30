 
close
Tuesday August 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Four gamblers held

By APP
August 30, 2022

Rawalpindi:Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered bet money Rs33,000 and four mobile phones from their possession during raid here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Race Course police arrested those gamblers were identified as Obaid, Junaid and Abdul Qadir. Similarly, Pirwadhai Police arrested the accused, who robbed the citizen by luring reward while police recovered Rs1,400 from his possession.

Comments