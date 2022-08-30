Another 39 test positive for dengue fever

Rawalpindi:Another 39 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours in this region of the country taking the total number of patients so far reported in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to 484 of which three patients have already died of the infection.

The number of confirmed cases of dengue fever has been on a continuous rise and majority of cases are being reported from Potohar Town in Rawalpindi. To date, a total of 367 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi of which 216 are residents of peri-urban areas in Potohar Town while from Islamabad Capital Territory, a total of 117 patients have been reported this year so far.

The intensity of dengue fever outbreak particularly in Rawalpindi can be gauged from the fact that the three allied hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital have received as many as 213 patients in the last 48 hours of which 38 have already been tested positive and 14 have turned out to be negative.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that in the last 24 hours, 29 patients were tested positive in Rawalpindi district including six patients belonging to other districts of the country while 10 patients were reported positive for dengue fever in the federal capital.