Nine held for possessing illegal arms

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered arm, ammunition and bullets from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.
During course of action, Pirwadhai police arrested an accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.
Similarly, Sadiqabad police held an accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his custody. While, Taxila police nabbed four accused and recovered three pistols of 30-bore from their possession.
Following the operation, Gujjar Khan Police arrested an accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his custody. Mandra police arrested two accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol and 15 round were recovered from their possession.
Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress. SSP (Operations) said that crackdown against those possessing illegal arms will be continued.
