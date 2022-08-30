Govt teachers put off protest

Islamabad: The Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) and All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) have decided to postpone their sit-in protest for an indefinite period due to heavy devastation in the country caused by the flash flood.
The AGEGA had originally planned to stage a sit-in protest in front of the Ministry of Finance on September 14, 2022 in favour of their demands.
Professor Farhan Azam, senior vice president of FGCTA said, “Current flood situation in the country is a national emergency and we cannot afford any protest at this stage when hundreds of our brothers and sisters have been killed and thousands are homeless.
“We will supplement the government efforts in dealing with the wreckage caused by rain and flood in Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab and KP.”
Rehman Bajwa, chief coordinator of AGEGA said, “While the country is facing a hard time, it’s not a time for agitation. Rain and flood has caused massive human and infrastructural losses. Government employees are united to support their flood-affected countrymen.
“Every possible effort will be made to help the flood-victims. Currently, we are going to establish a relief camp at Pak Secretariat. The date of protest will be fixed after normalisation of the situation of the country."
He demanded that the rate of deduction from the salaries of employees for flood victims not be the same. "The employees of privileged departments should contribute more as compared with deprived government departments. This will serve the principle of equality," he said.
