Gangsters loot donation camp

Islamabad:The gangsters equipped with fire arms hit a donation camp set up by the Al-Khidmat Foundation on the main road of PWD and took away cash collected for the people affected by flash flood in the entire country, Monday.
The charity organisation Al-Khidmat installed a camp soon after the heavy flood in the country to collect cash and other commodities to help the flood-victims.
Two bike riding gunmen entered the camp and held the complainant and three other on gunpoint and snatched cash of Rs20,000 and took away the goods collected for the flood-victims. The robbers also stole motorbikes and mobile phones of the volunteers and workers of the Al-Khidmat foundation.
The Islamabad Capital Territory Police, while confirming the incident, said it is looking into the matter and will bring the culprits to justice. The police have registered first information report (FIR) under section 392 PPC and rounded up some suspects for investigation.
