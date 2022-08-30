Camps multiply to collect donations for flood-hit people

Islamabad:The number of camps being set up in markets and bazaars by organisations and even individuals to collect donations for flood-hit people is increasing with each passing day.

According to the details, various organizations and other volunteers are setting up camps in markets, bazaars and roadsides to collect donations for the people who have been affected by devastating floods in different parts of the country.

It is good to see that people are anxious and want to help other people who are facing hard times and have been rendered homeless due to flash floods. But it is not known how much of these organisations are genuine and really want to help the flood victims.

“There are so many camps and everyone is asking for donation. But we are really confused because we never know their credentials. We are not sure if we give them donation then it will reach the right persons,” said Nasir Hashmi, a resident of sector F-6.

There are many websites operating mostly from abroad that are urging people to donate money. If we review details of these websites we will come to know that most of them have been registered in the month of August, which means they have so far done nothing and have no experience in the past.

Most of the people are giving donations to prominent and credible organisations and institutions to ensure their charity help rehabilitate the flood-hit people. Nadeem Aslam, a resident of sector F-10, said “In my opinion the people should donate money only to credible organisations instead of giving them to unknown people and organisations. This is the right way to give donations for the flood affected people who are waiting for help under the open sky.”

Meanwhile, different organisations, NGOs, philanthropists and political parties have set up camps at various locations in the city to collect donations and relief items for the flood-victims from public.

The citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad especially young people provided different kinds of food items and necessaries like towels, blankets, water bottles, flour bags, clothes, sugar bags, pulses, dry milk, soaps, fruits, etc to camp organisers here on Monday.

After receiving several applications from philanthropists, filed in the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi to set up relief camps, DC has given approval for the camps, while other applications are under process and clearance.

The youth and students are not only providing necessary items but cash amount for flood victims. Boys and girls are on the front line to help out flood-victims.The relief camps were set up at different points of Murree Road, Asghar Mall Road, Pindora Road, Fawara Chowk, City Saddar Road, Commercial Market Road, Faizabad, Double Road, College Road, Gawalmandi, Jhelum Road near Soan Camp, Sadiqabad and others areas. The camp organisers were appealing public to come forward to help flood victims through loudspeakers.

A control room has been established in the DC office for monitoring all the camps. The Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has appealed to masses, philanthropists to come forward and help the rain and flood-affected people and they should come forward to help the victims.

In their messages local politicians and government officials on this occasion said that these camps have been set up to help the victims of flood-affected areas. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) official spokesman Shahid Shah told ‘The News’ that dozens of applications by different organizations have been filed in our office. The DC, Rawalpindi has approved some of applications while others were under process of clearance, he claimed. But, local management strictly monitoring all camps, he said.