Digital healthcare available to flood victims

LAHORE:An NGO the World of Wellness Health (WoWH) has started digital healthcare and free medical consultation via audio and video calls from flood-hit areas across the country. Explaining the initiative, WoW Health's MD and founder Sikandar Zaman on Monday told that over 30 million people have lost their homes and accommodations. Many areas are disconnected from the country due to water and landslides and logistics and commute is limited. He said in this scenario, WoW Health decided to use its all-digital resources to provide best possible medical consultation to at least control any merging epidemic in this already difficult hour. WoW health consultants are available 24/7 for free of cost health advice to help people in this grave situation.