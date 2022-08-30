25 arrested in action against charity meat sellers

LAHORE: District administration has launched a massive operation against charity meat-sellers standing alongside the busiest roads and chowks as they were the cause of environmental pollution and keeping so many birds on roads and chowks due to which many traffic accidents had taken place. Punjab Home department has also imposed Section 144 on the sale of Sadqa Meat while standing on different roads. Lahore DC Muhammad Ali tasked AC City, AC Cantt and AC Shalimar to conduct strict action against the Sadqa Meat sellers and to get them arrested. On the direction of DC, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza led a massive crackdown and got 25 meat sellers arrested from Ravi Bridge.
LAHORE:An NGO the World of Wellness Health has started digital healthcare and free medical consultation via audio and...
LAHORE:The Financial Aid programme at Forman Christian College , facilitates successful academic pursuits of...
LAHORE:Around 113 new cases were reported in various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. P&SHD Secretary Imran...
LAHORE:All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions has called upon industrialists to donate one day of their profit to...
LAHORE:Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital has dispatched a team of expert doctors under the supervision of King Edward Medical...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has issued orders to speed up measures for the best welfare of...
Comments