25 arrested in action against charity meat sellers

LAHORE: District administration has launched a massive operation against charity meat-sellers standing alongside the busiest roads and chowks as they were the cause of environmental pollution and keeping so many birds on roads and chowks due to which many traffic accidents had taken place. Punjab Home department has also imposed Section 144 on the sale of Sadqa Meat while standing on different roads. Lahore DC Muhammad Ali tasked AC City, AC Cantt and AC Shalimar to conduct strict action against the Sadqa Meat sellers and to get them arrested. On the direction of DC, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza led a massive crackdown and got 25 meat sellers arrested from Ravi Bridge.