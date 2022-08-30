113 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 113 new cases were reported in various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikandar said here on Monday that 69 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 14 in Faisalabad, 12 in Rawalpindi, two each in Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Jhang, Nankana Sahib and Pakpattan, one each in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Muzaffargarh, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, and Vehari. He said that total cases of Covid were recorded 520,810 while death toll 13,606 and recoveries at 504,276. He said the health department conducted 7,428 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours after that the overall number of corona tests reached as 118,881,985. The secretary said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province was recorded as 1.5 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 2.6 per cent, Rawalpindi 0.8 per cent and Bahawalpur 0.9 per cent.
LAHORE:An NGO the World of Wellness Health has started digital healthcare and free medical consultation via audio and...
LAHORE:The Financial Aid programme at Forman Christian College , facilitates successful academic pursuits of...
LAHORE: District administration has launched a massive operation against charity meat-sellers standing alongside the...
LAHORE:All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions has called upon industrialists to donate one day of their profit to...
LAHORE:Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital has dispatched a team of expert doctors under the supervision of King Edward Medical...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has issued orders to speed up measures for the best welfare of...
Comments